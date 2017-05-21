Lexi stretches LPGA lead at Kingsmill

WASHINGTON - US star Lexi Thompson fired a bogey-free six-under par 65 to stretch her lead to three strokes after Friday's second round of the LPGA Kingsmill Championship. Thompson stood on 12-under 130 for 36 holes at the 6,430-yard layout with compatriot Gerina Piller second and world number one Lydia Ko of New Zealand sharing third on 134 with Taiwan's Candie Kung. Fifth-ranked Thompson, one stroke in front of Piller when the day began, charged ahead with a birdie at the par-5 third and added birdies at the par-4 sixth and par-5 seventh, then closed the front nine with another birdie. She added birdies at the par-4 14th and par-3 17th to pad her lead entering the weekend. "You know, it's just a good golf course for me," she said. " I just love the shape of the golf course.”–AFP

Bennett rides into yellow at Tour of Cali

LOS ANGELES - Britain's Jonathan Dibben won the sixth stage of the Tour of California Friday while Kiwi George Bennett took over the yellow jersey with surprising time trial performance. The 27-year-old Bennett is considered a climbing specialist so his blazing time trial ride through the San Bernardino National Forest was unexpected. "No one expected this less than I did," said Bennett, of Nelson on New Zealand's southern island. "After yesterday I was so disappointed. Today I can't believe it man, I just went. The guy on radio doesn't get excited about much but halfway through he just lit up and I knew I had a good time. When I crossed the line all the cameras started coming and I thought maybe I did something good." Sky's Dibben, 23, won the stage for his first victory on the World Tour.–AFP

Elbow surgery idles champ Thurman

WASHINGTON - Undefeated double world welterweight boxing champion Keith Thurman will be out of the ring until the end of the year following right elbow surgery, his promoters announced Friday. Despite severe pain in his right elbow, the 28-year-old American decisioned compatriot Danny Garcia in a March 4 showdown of unbeatens in New York to unify the 147-pound titles of the World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council. But Thurman returned to New York for an April 19 operation to have calcium deposits removed from his right elbow. The surgery was successful and Thurman is rehabilitating his arm, doctors saying he will need six months to recover. "It was getting in the way of the hinging of the elbow and when I threw a punch it was causing pain and inflammation," Thurman said.–AFP.

Ali bats Asif Memorial to big win

ISLAMABAD –Ali Imran Saturday helped Asif Memorial to register 117-run victory over Hassan Memorial Club in the Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship. Ali scored 93 off 65 balls to help Asif Memorial post 313-7 in 45 overs. Junaid Nadir and M Irfan contributed 49 runs each while Salman Haider made 48. Sammad Bin Ahmed took 4-41. Chasing a mammoth total, Hassan Memorial innings folded at 196 in 39.2 overs. Waleed Ahmed made 56. Naeem took 3-33. In another match, Janoon Club hammered P&T by 70 runs. Thanks to a superb ton from Shahid Ilyas (111), Janoon posted 269-4 in 45 overs. Mobben (60) and Arsalan (46) also batted well. In reply, P&T were bowled out for 199 in 44 overs. Gulraiz made 45 and Jahangir 41. Umar Hameed took 4-47, Raja Imran 3-14 and Shahid Ilyas 2-52.–Staff Reporter

Peshawar win KP U-17 Squash title

PESHAWAR - District Peshawar Saturday won Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-district Under-17 Squash Championship after defeating Abbottabad. District Peshawar Squash team consisting Ahmad Hasan, Noor Zaman, Khushal Riaz Khan, Asad Ali and Ali Sher won the championship. Ahmad Hasan, Noor Zaman and Khushal Riaz Khan defeated their rival players in straight sets. The PTI sports wing president Meena Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. Besides others, squash legend player and vice president of Pakistan Squash Federation Qamar Zaman, hockey former national player Abdul Rauf, KP Squash Association general secretary Munawar Khan and Wazir Khan were also present. The chief guest Meena Khan gave away trophy and gold medals to the winner team and its players. Qamar Zaman congratulated the winners. Staff Reporter