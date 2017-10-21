Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi has confirmed that a player of Pakistan team has been approached for spot-fixing in ongoing Pakistan SriLanka series.

Najam Sethi confirmed this on his tweeter account.

He further stated that as per protocol the player immediately reported to PBC who informed ICC.

A player was approached. As per rules he immediately reported to PCB who informed ICC. Matters are jointly in hand. No further comment. — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) October 21, 2017





This matter is now in hands of PCB and ICC and no comment further, Sethi added.

Earlier it was reported that Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmad was approached by a bookie for match-fixing which he turned down.