Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi has confirmed that a player of Pakistan team has been approached for spot-fixing in ongoing Pakistan SriLanka series.

Najam Sethi confirmed this on his tweeter account.

He further stated that as per protocol the player immediately reported to PBC who informed ICC.


This matter is now in hands of PCB and ICC and no comment further, Sethi added.

Earlier it was reported that Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmad was approached by a bookie for match-fixing which he turned down.