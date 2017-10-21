SYDNEY - Mark Taylor, the former Australia captain, is set to be re-elected to the board of Cricket Australia for another three years when the governing body meets for its annual general meeting next week. Alongside Tony Harrison, Taylor is one of two directors up for re-election. There has been discussion, too, about elevating the CA chief executive, James Sutherland, to a formal seat at the board table as executive director, a move recommended by the David Crawford and Colin Carter governance review of CA in 2011 but blocked by the Board at the time.