Head coach of the Pakistan hockey team, Saeed Khan and Tanzeela Aamer Cheema, Secretary, Women Wing, Pakistan Hockey Federation on Friday completely refuted the allegations levelled by Syeda Sadia for sexual harassment by the head coach.

Syeda Sadia, who could not gain selection for the Pakistan team for the forthcoming Women’s Asia Challenge in Brunei, had alleged that Saeed Khan harassed and assaulted her on the night of October 8 after an argument.

When asked if he felt demoralized as a result of this incident ? Saeed Khan replied, “Not at all. Though the incident did effect our last minute preparations but the entire squad, team and officials, are hopeful for podium finish in Brunei”.

He said his entire hockey career was clean and he always believed in respecting others and specially when he was attached with the women team he always dealt with the female players with respect and dignity.

“It is all baseless and she leveled allegation in frustration after not being considered in the final selection of the team and I strongly condemn her attitude and allegations,” said Saeed.

“As a player ,I have been a twice World Cup winner and also coached Pakistan’s World Cup winning team of 1994. I have always enjoyed good reputation. During the camp, among other things, I told the trainees that all of you won’t make the team. Take the non-selection in a good spirit”, the team’s head coach added.

Tanzeela said that she herself was present that night along with a couple of other women officials.

“It was an official dinner in honour of the newly selected team for the Brunei event, which was announced only a day before.”

“Syeda Sadia, who was a part of the Pakistan team for the last international event, AHF Cup November 2016, in Thailand, could not win selection this time. I regard this as the sole reason for her outburst,” she said

“We have also dropped another player Iqra Javed, who had supported Saeeda’s allegations. Iqra is a close friend of Saeeda and they hail from the same place.There cannot be any compromise on discipline”, she asserted.

“I have recommended PHF to impose a life ban on Olympian Usman, a former assistant coach of the women team, as there had been a lot of complaints and reports about him over the years,” Tanzeela said.

She praised Saeed Khan’s efforts as the women team’s coach.

“It was under Saeed Khan’s tutelage that the Pakistan women team had its greatest success when they finished fourth at the Asian Hockey Federation Cup in November 2016. We are hopeful for good results this time as well”.

When asked, if women wing was going to appoint some committee to probe the incident, Tanzeela replied, “There is no need for any committee since I was myself present that evening at National Hockey Stadium.”

She also thanked Lt General Aamer Riaz, Corps Commander Lahore, for holding a reception for the women team at his

headquarters and announcing a cash award of Rs 2.5 million rupees for them.

Team manager, Lt Col (R) Ahmed Nawaz said, “I have known Saeed Khan since childhood. He has always been a gentleman throughout his life. We created a very homely atmosphere during the camp but you cannot rule out miscreants.”