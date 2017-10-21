Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmad has been approached by bookie for match-fixing which he turned down, Waqt News reported.

According to sources, the Pakistani captain told Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials about the offer. He also reported it to PCB Anti Corruption Unit and security head, Colonel Azam in Lahore.

The bookie is citizen of Dubai, sources mentioned.

The reports further stated that PCB has tightened the security of team and has taken steps to keep the movement of suspected individuals under tight observation in UAE.