LAHORE - Pakistan hockey team head coach Saeed Khan and Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) women wing secretary Tanzeela Aamer Cheema Friday completely refuted the allegations leveled by Syeda Sadia for sexual harassment by the head coach.

Syeda Sadia, who couldn't gain selection for Pakistan team for the upcoming Women's Asia Challenge in Brunei, had alleged that Saeed Khan harassed and assaulted her on the night of October 8 after an argument.

When asked if he feels demoralized as a result of this incident, Saeed Khan replied: "Not at all. Though the incident did effect our last minute preparations yet the entire squad, team and officials are hopeful for podium finish in Brunei.”

He said his entire hockey career is clean and he always believes in respecting others and especially when he is attached with the women team, he always deals with female players with respect and dignity. “It is all baseless and she leveled allegation in frustration after being considered in the final selection of the team and I strongly condemn her attitude and allegations,” said Saeed. "As a player, I have been a twice World Cup winner and also coached Pakistan's World Cup winning team of 1994. I have always enjoyed good reputation. During the camp, among other things, I told the trainees that all of you won't make the team. Take the non-selection in a good spirit,” he added.

PHF women wing secretary Tanzeela said she herself was present that night along with a couple of other women officials. "It was an official dinner in honour of newly-selected team for the Brunei event, as the team was announced only a day before. Sadia, who was a part of Pakistan team for the last international event, AHF Cup November 2016, in Thailand, could not win selection this time. I regard this as sole reason for her outburst,” she said. “We have also dropped another player Iqra Javed, who had supported Sadia’s totally false allegations. Iqra is a close friend of Sadia and they hail from the same place. There can’t be any compromise on discipline. I have recommended the PHF to impose a life ban on Olympian Usman, former assistant coach of women team, as there had been a lot of complaints and reports against him over the years,” said Tanzeela.

She praised Saeed’s efforts as women team coach. "It was under Saeed’s tutelage that Pakistan women team had its greatest success when they finished fourth at the Asian Hockey Federation Cup in November 2016. We are hopeful for good results this time as well.”

When asked if women wing is going to appoint some committee to probe the incident, Tanzeela said: “There is no need for any committee since I was myself present that evening at National Hockey Stadium.”

She also thanked Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Aamer Riaz for holding a reception in honour of Pakistan women team at his headquarters and announcing a cash award of Rs 2.5 million for them. Team manager Lt Col (r) Ahmed Nawaz said: “I have known Saeed Khan since childhood. He has always been a gentleman throughout his life. We created a very homely atmosphere during the camp but you can’t rule out miscreants.”