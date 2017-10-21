Hamilton supports NFL protests

AUSTIN - Formula One star Lewis Hamilton said he supports the ongoing protests by NFL players against racial injustice, but refused to confirm whether or not he intended to 'take a knee' in sympathy at this weekend's United States Grand Prix. Hamilton, only black driver to have won the world championship, can secure a fourth crown in Texas on Sunday and he was choosing to concentrate on the race rather than the widespread protests in the US. "I don't plan to let all the BS pull me down," said Hamilton. "I've worked hard to be here today and I have feelings about the whole situation, but at the moment, I have no plans to do anything." He added: "I've posted about it because I respect it highly and I find the movement that (NFL quarterback) Colin Kaepernick started awesome. I'm very much in support of it.”–AFP

Going to WC at Putin's invitation: Blatter

GENEVA - FIFA's disgraced ex-president Sepp Blatter has told AFP he will go to next year's World Cup in Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, despite being banned from football. "I will go to the World Cup in Russia. I received an invitation from President Putin," the 81-year-old said in an interview. Blatter said Michel Platini, the ex-UEFA president who is banned from football over corruption, had also been invited to the tournament by Putin. But according to one of his close allies Platini "hasn't received an invitation from Putin to go to the World Cup and doesn't know what he will be doing next summer". Blatter, who led world football's governing body for 17 years, was thrown out of the sport in 2015 at the height of a massive corruption scandal.–AFP

Zalmi picks two Chinese players for PSL-3

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi announced to include two Chinese players for the third edition of PSL. A get-together was held at Chinese embassy in Islamabad on Friday, where Javed Afridi met with Chinese ambassador Jing Zian Zing. Both shared same thoughts and termed Pakistan-China friendship as higher than mountains. Afridi announced that Zalmi players and officials will help flourish cricket in China in the best possible manner. “We will closely cooperate with Chinese Cricket Association and start different programmes for the promotion of cricket and it will help cricket flourish in China. The Chinese envoy welcomed the Zalmi chairman visit to embassy saying this step will help promoting cricket in China. Later, they signed an MoU.–Staff Reporter

Sumera to attend int’l coaching programs

LAHORE - Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has nominated Sumera Sattar to attend international coaching enrichment certificate programme (ICECP) being held from April 26, next year in Lausanne, Switzerland. "US Olympic Committee partnering with IOC Olympic Solidarity has invited POA/NOC Pakistan (along with other NOCs) to submit application of a suitable candidate for the 10th edition of programme,” said POA secretary Khalid Mahmood here on Friday. He said eventually the application of Sumera, nominee of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBF) was accepted by the ICECP and her scholarship for the subject program was also approved by IOC. This is a matter of great honour for Olympic family of Pakistan that out of four modules, she has successfully completed her first 3 modules at Delaware University, USA and US Olympic Training Center Colorado ending on 20 October 2017 whereas the last module will take place at IOC Headquarter, Lausanne, Switzerland from April 20 to May 1, 2018.–Staff Reporter

NTC headquarters win badminton event

LAHORE - National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) headquarters won the men’s singles title and South Region grabbed men’s doubles title of the 4th NTC inter-region badminton tournament, which concluded here on Friday at the Punjab University sports complex hall. A large number of players belonging to different regions of the NTC displayed their skill and techniques in the singles and doubles events. NTC managing director Brig Waqar Rasheed Khan was chief guest at the final. He said: “Efforts are being made to create healthy activities in the organisation and the inter-region badminton tournament was a part of it. He also lauded NTC general manager Sagheer Mehdi for making excellent arrangements to hold the event. Later, the chief guest gave away the medals and prizes to the winners.–Staff Reporter