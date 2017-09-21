ISLAMABAD - Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) current management is a super flop, as they failed to win a single gold medal in their past eight-year stint.

The sources inside the AFP have confirmed to The Nation that despite being super flop, both president Maj Gen (r) M Akram Sahi and secretary M Zafar got re-elected unopposed for the third tenure during the AFP general council meeting, which was held on Wednesday in Lahore.

The sources said Gen Sahi talked too much during the last eight years just like he lost both POA elections in 2012 and 2016. He and his team failed to provide even ordinary performances during last several years and he was mainly depending on few certain individuals, who were calling all the shots and always prevented Sahi from meeting with the players and coaches, who have worked hard and remained instrumental in preparing athletes for national and international events, but Sahi had no time to listen to genuine people, as he was more busy in relying on his blue-eyed ones.

The sources revealed that during last eight-year tenure of Sahi and company, Pakistani athletes failed to excel in Islamic Games, 12th South Asian Games and other major and minor international competitions and didn’t win a single gold medal. After highly disappointed and pathetic results, the current management set aside the National Sports Policy 2005 and got re-elected for the third term in running. In 2011, Gen Sahi took over the reins of the AFP and since then, he had made promises one after another to take the game to new levels, but performances of Pakistani athletes have exposed all his tall claims.

According to Pakistan Sports Board (PCB) sources, during Sahi’s tenure, Pakistani athletes took part in 12th SAG and won only three silver medals, while prior to Sahi, Gen Safdar was the president and Pakistani athletes won 4 gold and 2 silver medals in 11th SAG held in Bangladesh. Not only this, during Sahi tenure, Pakistani athletes just won 1 silver and 1 bronze medal in Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku, while two athletes, who accompanied the team in Baku namely Razia Sultana and Sohail Amir, didn’t participate in their events and the AFP failed to take any action against them, despite lapse of around three months. The federation failed to send a single athlete for the mega 2014 Asian Games, even the PSB had provided Rs 25 million grant to the AFP in last 6 years as annual and special grants, but instead of taking step forward, the AFP has been going backwards.

The time is high when IPC minister Riaz Pirzada must take action and ensure the AFP given in right hands to stand realistic chances of winning medals and genuine coaches given their due right.