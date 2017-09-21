ASHGHBAT - Pakistani athletes have added another gold medal to their tally in the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts game being played at Ashgabat in Turkmenistan.

The latest gold medal for Pakistan came in indoor athletics with the Pakistani quartet finishing ahead of the other athletes in the 4x400m relay on Wednesday evening.

Pakistan's athletics team, which comprised of Mahboob Ali, Nishat Ali, Naukar Hussain, and Asad Iqbal, finished the race with a time of 3:11.40. Qatar finished second with silver while Thailand came in third to receive a bronze medal.

This is Pakistan’s second gold medal in the event. The duo of Rafique Siddique and Shahzeb Nawaz Janjua had earlier won gold medal for Pakistan in the men's duo show category of the Jujitsu competition.

Earlier today, Pakistan won four bronze medals in different categories of belt wrestling.

Muhammad Safdar won the medal in the men's classic style competition, 65kg weight category. Humaira Ashiq won the bronze medal in the women’s classic style, 50kg. Ambreen Masih won the bronze medal in the women's classic style 55kg while Beenish Khan won the bronze medal in the women’s classic style 70kg category competition.

Pakistan's total medal tally in the event is now 17 including two gold, two silver, and 13 bronze medals. Pakistan currently stands at 15th position on the overall medals table.