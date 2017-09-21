Hogenkamp sails to Korea Open quarters

SEOUL - Richel Hogenkamp beat big-hitting Czech Denisa Allertova 6-4, 6-4 Wednesday to reach the Korea Open quarterfinals, as she fights to return to the top 100. It is the first time the Dutch 25-year-old has reached a quarterfinal on hardcourts and afterwards said she had been focused on keeping her opponent guessing. "She likes a strike zone at about hip level, so by mixing it up, I was able to get her to make some more mistakes. I think it was a good tactic," said Hogenkamp, who is ranked 119. She will now face either fellow Dutch player Arantxa Rus or Australia's Priscilla Hon for a spot in the final four. Elsewhere Thai Luksika Kumkhum won a 6-3, 6-3 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova and will next play No 4 seed Sorana Cirstea or surging American Nicole Gibbs.–AFP

Benzema extends Madrid contract to 2021

MADRID - Karim Benzema became the latest Real Madrid star to sign a new bumper four-year contract with the European champions to 2021, the club said Wednesday. "Real Madrid and Benzema have agreed to extend the contract of the player, who will remain tied to the club until June 30, 2021," Madrid said in a statement. Vice-captain Marcelo, Isco and Dani Carvajal all extended to 2022 over the past week as Real reward key members of the squad that became the first side to retain the Champions League trophy in June. Coach Zinedine Zidane's renewal is also imminent after the Frenchman repeated on Tuesday that his deal is "done". Benzema is currently sidelined by a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out for another month. The Frenchman's eight-year stint has been filled with highs and lows. AFP

CRA Club score in NBP-ICA T20 Cricket

ISLAMABAD - CRA Club landed home with a sensational victory in the super over of the tied match against Imran Memorial Club in the NBP-ICA T20 Cricket Tournament 2017 here at Bhutto Ground on Wednesday. After both teams scored 133 runs each, it was decided to ensure result by giving super over to both sides. CRA scored 13 runs for the loss of one wicket in the eliminator and restricted Imran Memorial to 8-1. Earlier, batting first, Imran Memorial scored 133-7 in 20 overs and in reply, CRA Club also reached 133 in 20 overs. In another match at Bhutto Ground, Evan Club defeated Millat Club by 5 wickets. Millat posted 155-6 in 20 overs and in reply, Evan Club achieve the target in 17.5 overs. At Margalla Ground, Essco Club routed Ghouri Club by 33 runs. Esco scored 162 in 19.4 overs and in reply, Ghouri Club could score 128-9 in 20 overs. In a high-scoring game at Margalla Ground, Youngster Club outclassed Capital Gymkhana by 8 wickets. Capital Gym, batting first, posted 188-8 in 20 overs with Asif Nawaz scoring 61, Abul Hassan 41 and Saad Ilyas 21. Ehsanul Haq claimed 3-43 and Irfan Nasim 2-20. Youngster Club replied strongly and achieve the target in 20 overs losing 5 wickets. Mehtab Abbasi smashed 49, Waqar Ahmed 42, Amirullah 37 and M Waheed 26. Saleem Khan took 2-34 and Ghulam Mustafa 2-35.–Staff Reporter

LCWU beat Fighters in T20 Women Cricket

LAHORE - Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) defeated Kinnaird Fighters by 18 runs in the Kinnaird T20 Women Cricket League 2017 second match played here at the college ground on Wednesday. LCWU won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted 143 runs on the board which included 48 runs from Waheeda Akhter and 29 runs from Tooba Hassan. From Kinnaird Fighters, Almas Akram, Bakhtawar Iqbal and Ghulam Fatima got one wicket each. Kinnaird Fighter though started their innings well but they fell short of 18 runs while chasing the target of 143. Nida Dar was top-score with 43 runs while Sadaf Shams scored 19 runs and Sumaiya Saddiqui 13. From LCWU, Waheeda Akhter, Nashra Sandhu and Diana Baig took two wickets each while Tooba Hassan got one. Waheeda Akhter was named player of the match.–Staff Reporter