KARACHI - British lawyers have started building Pakistan’s case for monetary compensation against India, with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi having reached Britain for consultation in this regard.

The board has set aside £10m (Rs1 billion) in its budget for the purpose, and plans to pay an initial sum of £1m to its British attorneys.

Per details, there have been no complete bilateral series between Pakistan and India since 2007, with the sole exception being the Greenshirts’ visit to the neighbouring country during the 2012-13 season for ODIs and T20Is.

The cricketing drought exists despite the existence of a 2014 agreement between the PCB and the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), which stipulated that the two countries will play six bilateral series in the next eight years in return for the PCB’s support of the Big Three.

But the BCCI has so far failed to honour that agreement on the basis of not getting a clearance from the Indian government for the series.

Thee PCB first sent a legal notice to the BCCI, then had negotiations in England and Dubai before taking the matter to the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Disputes Resolution Committee.

After years of dawdling on the BCCI’s part, the PCB’s patience has finally reached its limit, forcing them to consider its legal options. The board has ergo acquired the services of a well-known British legal firm.

The PCB’s next line of action will be to write to the ICC and ask for the formation of a committee to resolve their dispute with India. The board remains confident that it has a genuine case and will be rewarded heavy compensation from India.