LAHORE - Maj Gen (r) Akram Sahi and M Zafar re-elected president and secretary of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) during a general council meeting held here at the Gymkhana Club on Wednesday.

The meeting was presided over by Gen Sahi and was attended by all the affiliated units of the AFP. The house unanimously elected its new office-bearers for the four-year term (2017–2021). Besides Sahi and Zafar, Brig Ghulam Jilani was elected senior vice president, Brig (r) Ghanzanfar Ali and Mrs Shahida Khannum (president PWAA) advisors, Brig (r) M Shafi Ghazi (president AJK), Nadeem Aftab Sindhu (president Punjab), Habibur Rehman (President KP), Qaiser Mehmood (secretary BAA), Lt Col (r) Kareem Ahmed (president GBAA) vice presidents, Dr Shaheen and Mrs Humaira vice presidents (women), Rashad Mahmood (sports officer Railways) joint secretary, Seemi Rizvi joint secretary (women), Syed Zain Ul Abedin associate secretary, Asghar Ali Gill treasurer.

While M Imran Akhtar, Engr Saif Ul Islam Afridi, Ch Rasheed Ahmed, Group Capt Amir Nawaz, Maj Ghulam Shabbir Anjum, Anjum Shehzad and Commander Nasir Mahmood as executive member, Mrs Shaheena Ishtiaq, Mrs Abida Tanveer, Mrs Nabila Kamran, Mrs Shabana Akhtar as executive member (women) and Liaqat Ali executive as member (athlete).