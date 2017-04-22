LAHORE:- After losing their first match of the tour on Thursday, Pakistan juniors recovered well to down Queensland 3-1 in the Australian National Juniors Hockey Championships. Pakistan went ahead in the 5th minute when Afraz netted in. Queensland managed to restore parity in the 25th minute through Fossy Lewis. But within one minute, Pakistan restored the lead through Naveed Alam to finish the half at 2-1. In the second half, Peshawar's Afraz Khan scored his second of the day in the 67th minute to make it 3-1 for Pakistan juniors.–Staff Reporter