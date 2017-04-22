LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Friday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup, 2017 to be played in England from June 24 to July 24.

Pakistan made the cut for the mega-event via the qualifying tournament held in Sri Lanka in February. The national women team will take on defending champions Australia and World T20 winners West Indies in warm-up games prior to the commencement of the World Cup.

Sana Mir, who will lead the team as captain, said: “The warm-up matches provide us with just the kind of chance one needs to fine-tune one’s game ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup. We get to play last year’s finalists Australia and the West Indies in these matches and look forward to use the opportunity to prepare well for the tournament ahead.”

Former first-class cricketer Sabih Azhar has replaced Kabir Khan as Pakistan women's team coach, just days after the board ruled out removing the incumbent. Sabih is the fourth head coach of the women's team since last year, succeeding Mohtashim Rasheed, Basit Ali and Kabir -- the last two being former Test players.

The PCB gave no explanation for why Kabir had been replaced although it had rejected reports of his resignation just a few days ago. According to a PCB source, Kabir had submitted his resignation soon after the World Cup qualifiers. The former Test pacer was not happy with the work ethic of the team and wanted the players to train harder.

Apparently, the players were not happy with the strenuous training, they had to undergo under Kabir. The 55-year-old Azhar has previously worked with the Pakistan under-19 and A teams. Ayesha Ashhar will be team manager, Ibrar Ahmed trainer, M Zubair Ahmad video analyst and Shahid Anwar batting coach.

WOMEN'S SQUAD: Sana Mir (capt), Ayesha Zafar, Mariana Iqbal, Bisma Maroof, Javeria Khan, Nain Abidi, Sidra Nawaz, Kainat Imtiaz, Asmavia Iqbal, Diana Baig, Waheeda Akhtar, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima and Sadia Yousuf.