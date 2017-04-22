Lahore - Suspended cricketer Shahzaib Hasan became the fourth player to be formally charged by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for breaching several clauses of the Anti-Corruption Code.

The charges were laid out by the PCB's ACU and lawyers at a preliminary hearing of the Anti-Corruption Tribunal here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Friday. Shahzaib, who represented Pakistan in the 2009 World T20 Cup in England that the country won, has been charged with breaches of Articles 2.1.4; 2.4.4; and 2.4.5 of the PCB Anti- Corruption Code for participants 2015.

The PCB has already charged batsmen pacer M Irfan, Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif. In fact, Irfan has been handed down a 12-month ban and a fine after admitting to not informing the authorities about approaches made to him to spot-fix in matches.

Shahzaib appeared before the tribunal with his lawyer Malik Kashif Rajwana. The Tribunal has asked the PCB to submit its opening brief detailing its claims along with the evidence against Shahzaib on May 4. Shahzaib shall be provided an opportunity to respond by May 18 and the PCB may, at its discretion, file a rebuttal by May 25. The final hearing shall commence from June 1 on a day to day basis.

Former Pakistan captain Aamir Sohail has already expressed his reservations over whether the PCB has enough evidence to punish the players. He has also demanded PSL head Najam Sethi to resign, if the board failed to prove spot-fixing allegations against the suspended players.

Former players and critics have been taken by surprise at the PCB anti-corruption unit's decision to once again call Shahzaib and Khalid and for questioning on April 26 and 27 after the board submitted its detailed evidences and charges against Khalid and Sharjeel with the three-member anti corruption tribunal formed by the PCB. The lawyer for Sharjeel has also termed as ‘insufficient’ the evidence presented against his client before the tribunal for alleged corruption.