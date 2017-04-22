Ex-England defender Ehiogu dies

LONDON - Tottenham's under-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu has died at the age of 44, the Premier League club announced on Friday. Tottenham announced in a statement: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu." The former defender, capped four times by England, was being treated in hospital after collapsing at the club's training headquarters in north London on Thursday. Ehiogu, who starred for Aston Villa and Middlesbrough duing his playing career, has been on Tottenham's coaching staff since 2014. Tottenham's head of coaching and player development John McDermott said: "Words cannot express the shock and sadness that we all feel at the Club. Ugo's immense presence will be irreplaceable. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his wife Gemma and his family."–AFP

Former addict eyes long jump record

JOHANNESBURG - Rio Olympic silver medalist and former drug addict Luvo Manyonga of South Africa has his sights set on smashing the 26-year-old long jump world record of American Mike Powell. A leap of 8.95 metres by Powell in Tokyo during 1991 set a benchmark no rival has surpassed. "My dream is to become the first athlete to jump over nine metres," Manyonga said as he prepared for the national athletics championships. The self-confessed former methamphetamine user broke the South African and African records by jumping 8.62m at a regional meet in Pretoria last month. That leap was 12 centimetres longer than the previous best set by another South African, Khotso Mokoena, eight years ago in Madrid. It was also the longest jump in the world since 2009 and matched the 12th best of all time. –AFP

Pak team named for Asian Boxing C’ship

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) announced 7-member team for the upcoming Asian Boxing Championship starting from April 30 in Tashkent. PBF secretary Col Nasir Tung said: “Pakistani boxers will fight in different weight categories as Mohibullah will fight in 49kg, Syed M Asif in 52kg, Salman Baloch in 69kg, Gulzaib in 75kg, Tanveer Ahmed and Awais Ali in 81kg and Sanaullah in 91kg. Naqeeb Ullah and Ali Ahmed got injured during the training camp, so they couldn’t participate in the event.” He said: “The boxers are training under coaches Arshad Hussain and Syed Hassan and they are committed to deliver. Our boxers are taking part in Asian championship after 4 years gap. We have already received visas of players and officials and now we are waiting for NOC from Pakistan Sports Board.”–Staff Reporter

Ghauri FC stun Bolan FC in Soccer Cup

ISLAMABAD – Ghauri Football Club (FC) stunned hot-favourites Bolan FC 1-0 in the 1st Mayor Cup Soccer Championship 2017 in the pre-quarterfinals here at G-8/4 football ground on Friday. Bolan FC were firm favourites to win this particular tie, as they had the services of top professional players, who were playing at the club since long. They started the first half at fast pace, but the forward line failed to capitalise and missed at least 3 golden chances to take lead. The errors cost Bolan dearly, as against the run of play, Ghauri FC were provided lead by Tauseef in the 54th minute, who put the ball into net on a powerful header. Bolan FC manager made three changes, but the tactic failed to bring results and Bolan FC crashed out of the event after this defeat.–Staff Reporter

Falcons, Stars, Mavericks win on 5th day

LAHORE - Treet Falcons, Servis Stars and Trust Mavericks won their respective matches on fifth day of the 1st FMC Squash Premier League 2017 being played here at the Punjab Squash Complex. Treet Falcons beat Matrix Tigers 4-3 with M Ahmad (Tigers), Khaqan Malik (Falcons), Tayyab Rauf (Falcons), Ibtisam Riaz (Falcons), Usmar Hassan (Falcons), Kashif Asif (Tigers), Sammar Anjum (Tigers) winning their respective matches. In the second match of the day, Servis Stars beat GNC Nicks 4-3. Anus Bukhari (Stars), Afnan Mudassar (Nicks), Ashab Irfan (Stars), M Ahsan (Stars), Shahzad Khan (Stars), Ali Bukhari (Nicks) and Riffat Khan (Nicks) emerged as winners. In the third match, Trust Mavericks beat Diamond Paints Lions 6-1. In men’s senior category, Amaad Fareed (Mavericks) beat Israr Ahmad (Lions).–Staff Reporter