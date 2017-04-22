Record-breaking batsman admits he may reconsider his retirement plans if Pakistan still need his services.

Veteran batsman and former Test captain Younis Khan has hinted that he may reconsider his retirement plans should Pakistan ask him to play on, reported Cricket.au.com

Two weeks ago, Younis announced his decorated Test career would come to an end at the conclusion of the three-Test series against the West Indies.

"I could have played more," the 39-year-old told cricket.com.au ahead of the first Test in Jamaica. "But I think the right time to retire is when people want you to stay, not when they are thinking your time is up. So I think it is a good time for me retire."

But asked if he would think about prolonging his Test career, Younis said it depends on whether Pakistan still want his services.

"Yeah, I will think about it," Younis admitted. "It all depends on if my team needs me."

"If they request me or people want me then why not? But it all depends on my team."

Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who has also announced the Test series in the Caribbean will be his last, penned in his latest column for cricket.com.au that Younis remains a vital member of the side and that he'd urged him to play on.

Misbah's column: The end begins for Younis and I

"My personal feeling is that Pakistan still need Younis Khan and he can play for another year or two, but I'm not sure if others agree with me or not," Misbah wrote.

"I talked to him about it in Australia and told him that 'you can play on'. Even though we have some very good youngsters in the team, the gap left by Younis' absence will be difficult to fill.

"The Pakistan team will not just miss him as a batsman, they'll also miss him as a mentor.

"He has been a terrific role model for everyone and it will be very tough to replace him.

"Every member of this team, including myself, has learnt a lot from him. He has changed our dressing room culture. If one wants to be successful in professional life, one only needs to regard Younis Khan's organised and punctual lifestyle from breakfast to bed."

The retirements of Misbah and Younis is set to leave a massive gap in Pakistan's middle-order.

With Azhar Ali now moved to opening position and 22-year-old Babar Azam at a nascent stage of his career, Asad Shafiq (54 Tests) will be the only experienced batsman left, with Pakistan likely to add at least two inexperienced players to replace the outgoing veterans.

In a Test career spanning over 17 years, Younis has scored 9977 runs and is on verge of becoming first Pakistan batsman to amass 10,000 runs.

"It has been a long journey for me and at the same time it hasn't been an easy one because after World Cup 2007 we didn't have any established batsman," Younis told the BBC.

"Mohammad Yousuf was there but for a very little time.

"So it was mainly just me and Misbah-ul-Haq who had to carry the burden in Test cricket. But I have enjoyed my whole career especially the last four or five years. I always wanted to be there whenever the team needed me."

Quick Single: Five figures loom for 'unique' Younis

Before Younis, no Pakistani had even come close to reaching the 10,000-run mark, with Javed Miandad (8832) their most prolific batsman for 30 years until Younis Khan's six off Moeen Ali in Abu Dhabi in 2015 took him past Miandad.

Younis had even thought about retiring after he broke the Pakistan Test runs record but the motivation of becoming first from his country to five-figures kept him going.

"I had a plan to retire after surpassing Javed's record then I was motivated to complete 10,000 runs so I have decided to get them," Younis said after making the decision to bow out of Test cricket.

The Pakistan stalwart is a man of many records.

Not only is he the most prolific run-scorer from his country, he also has the most hundreds for Pakistan, with his 34 tons coming in just 207 innings.

"When I am retired and when I am not in the dressing room, I want youngsters to remember me as a role model," said Younis in a Facebook interview with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"I want them to remember me as a player and batsman who always played for his country."