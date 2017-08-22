LONDON - Curtly Ambrose labelled the current West Indies side "embarrassing" and "pathetic" after their humiliating innings defeat by England in the first Test. "In the end it was totally embarrassing," West Indies fast-bowling great Ambrose told Monday's Daily Mail. "I never saw any aggression from the West Indies players throughout the three days," added Ambrose. "There was no belief that they could compete, let alone beat England. They seemed to be waiting for England to make mistakes and at this level that is not going to work. "Trust me, it was painful to watch."