RAWALPINDI - IBSF world team snooker champion Babar Masih was accorded warm welcome by snooker fans and Rawalpindi Islamabad Billiard and Snooker Association (RIBSA) representatives upon his arrival from Karachi at Rawalpindi Railway Station on late Sunday night.

The fans danced on drum beats to show their support and love for the local lad. As soon as Babar came out after collecting his luggage, office-bears of RIBSA, including patron Saleem Akhtar Rana, president Dr Amir Khan, IBSA secretary M Faheem Anwar Khan, presented bouquets to Babar. It was festivity al-around while Babar was looking impressed and emotional.

Sharing his views, Babar said he couldn’t forget such a rousing welcome. “The way masses of Rawalpindi came out for me, I could not express my feelings. I know others have also won titles and laurels for the country, but I have never witnessed such a tremendous welcome. Today, my city showed and proved that they not only love me, but also know well how to give respect to the champions.”

Babar said after landing at Karachi, they were highly disappointed as nobody from the government or sports circles bothered to say a few words of appreciation, turning up at airport was a far cry. “Whenever other athletes win medals and titles for Pakistan, there is hardly any appreciation witnessed from the government, IPC minister, PSB and private sector, but when cricketers win even minor titles, they are showered with countless blessings, besides other incentives.

“Media and others follow them blindly. This attitude is main reason, behind the players and athletes like me feel deprived and get hurt despite winning laurels for the country at international level. I am not saying the government and others should stop praising cricketers and don’t pass on benefits to them, but at least other athletes and sportsmen should also be given some space and appreciation,” he added.

Babar said: “There was no pressure at all on me and Asif, as Sajjad and Asjad were our opponents in the final. We were aware of the fact that whoever win, the world cup will go with us. It is indeed Pakistan, which won the world cup title. We enjoyed the nerve-wrecking final, which kept on swinging from one way to another. When we finally won the title 5-4, we dedicated it to our beloved country, as Pakistani nation was about to celebrate 70th Independence Day.

“I don’t demand anything from government, IPC minister and PSB, but I do request Prime Minister Shahid Khakan Abbasi to provide me with a job at any department, so that I may focus on playing snooker and winning more laurels for my country. I hope the PM will surely listen to my genuine concern and provide me job soon. For me, people’s love and appreciation is the biggest reward, so whether from government or private sector, any one announces cash awards and incentives for the snooker champions or not, we will continue serving our country in the best possible manner,” Babar concluded.