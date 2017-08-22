LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Aziz Sethi has said that international cricket return gathers momentum with the tours of World XI and Sri Lanka in September and October and West Indies’ in November.

Addressing a press conference here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday, Sethi said: “It is very good news for cricket loving nation that as many as three foreign teams will be visiting Pakistan in next three months and these tours of international teams will further help in revival of international cricket in the country.”

The PCB chairman said the West Indies Cricket Board has agreed to play three T20s in Pakistan this November. The visit, however, remains subject to security clearance by an ICC-sponsored security expert team. "The Cricket West Indies and the PCB are advancing discussions that will see the West Indies team play three T20 matches with Pakistan in Lahore in late November. The tour will be subject to the ICC World XI team's visit to Pakistan and affirmation of manageable security by the ICC-sponsored security experts. “The announcement follows discussions between the Cricket West Indies president Dave Cameron and me. Both sides expressed a desire to facilitate the return of international cricket to Pakistan,” he added.

Sethi said the tours of World XI, Sri Lankan and West Indian side would help in bringing back international cricket to Pakistan, which was deprived of any such activity during almost one decade.

“All these tours are subject to condition that things remain peaceful during these tours. If the World IX tour takes place successfully, then the Lankan side will visit followed by the West Indies. It was very difficult to convince the Lankan side to visit Pakistan as it was the victim of a terrorist’s attack way back in March 2009,” Sethi said.

The PCB chief expressed the hope that the situation and security would remain conducive during the coming three months to help taking place the tours of foreign teams. “The World XI will play three T20s in four days in mid September while Andy Flower will be manager of the team. Although I have names of the World XI, yet I cannot reveal them right now. But let me assure you all, after 72 hours, the full side will be announced, which comprises top cricketers of the world,” he added.

Sethi said Sri Lankan side would visit Pakistan in the end of October after finishing its series with Pakistan at the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where it would play two Test, five ODIs and T20 matches. “Out of three T20s, Sri Lankan side will play one or two matches here at Lahore.”

To a query, he said that the PCB tried to convince the foreign teams to play matches other than Lahore but they rejected it on the grounds that since Lahore successfully staged the final of PSL-2 amidst good security, they would be comfortable to play at Lahore.

“But it does not mean that we have given up the hope of not having matches at other centers. I will be visiting Karachi in coming days to have discussions with Sindh government to organise a few matches of PSL-3 in Karachi,” he said. Sethi said being a PCB chairman, he feels contended that he is striving for the cause of cricket in Pakistan.

The PCB has also pushed the dates of National T20 Cup to November. The players, who recently returned from Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and English counties, will now go back to the West Indies and England after giving their fitness tests here at the National Cricket Academy from August 22 to 24. The path to the players' return was cleared after Sethi announced that the National T20 Cup, which had compelled the PCB to revoke the players' NOCs, had been rescheduled for November, following official confirmation of the World XI series in Lahore.