Joshua open to MMA crossover fight

LONDON - World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has revealed he would be willing to take on a mixed martial arts fighter at some point in the future. The relative merits of the two sports are up for debate as Ultimate Fighting Championship superstar Conor McGregor prepares to make his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas on Saturday. McGregor's total lack of boxing experience has proved a bone of contention for many in the build-up to the fight, but Joshua said he would enjoy taking on an MMA fighter, albeit with conditions. "I like fighting. I'd do whatever," the IBF and WBA heavyweight champion told Britain's Press Association on Monday. "I'd probably get beaten. The only thing that they can't do is submissions, but they can kick, elbow, bite -- whatever they want.”–AFP

Aussie Power wins Pocono IndyCar

WASHINGTON - Australian Will Power battled back from a lap down Sunday to win the IndyCar race at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania for the second straight year. Power held off his Penske teammate Josef Newgarden by 0.5268 of a second to claim his third win of the season. His 32nd career victory in the series saw him break out of a three-way tie with retired greats Dario Franchitti and Paul Tracy for ninth on the all-time list. Power was running in sixth place when he pitted on the 66th lap to replace his car's front wing assembly. The unscheduled stop left the 2014 IndyCar champion a lap down, but he methodically worked his way back onto the lead lap shortly after the halfway point of the 200-lap race on the 2.5-mile oval. A speedy pit stop on the 165th lap saw him emerge from the pits to win the race.–AFP

Dolgopolov betting patterns alert TIU

LONDON - Suspicious betting patterns involving Ukraine's former top 20 player Alexandr Dolgopolov in his match last weekend at the Winstom-Salem ATP tournament has prompted the Tennis Integrity Unity (TIU) to investigate. Dolgopolov, presently ranked 63, lost 6-3, 6-3 to the Brazilian, who is ranked 114th, in their first round clash. The TIU were alerted because the 28-year-old Ukrainian's odds drifted spectacularly before the match got underway with some bookmakers going so far as to suspend their market on the tie. "The Tennis Integrity Unit was made aware of concerns over betting patterns during the match between Alexandr Dolgopolov and Thiago Monteiro at the ATP World Tour event in Winston-Salem, USA, yesterday (Sunday, August 20)," read the TIU statement.–AFP

Squash players, coach hurt in bus crash

KUALA LUMPUR - Seven squash players and a coach were injured in a bus crash at the SEA Games in Malaysia on Monday, forcing organisers to suspend matches on the first day of competition. Police said two buses were in collision near Kuala Lumpur, injuring 7 players from Myanmar and a coach from the Philippines. A Thai contingent was also travelling on the buses. "All matches this morning have been suspended," secretary Low Beng Choo said. He added the accident was being investigated by police. Police said the Philippines coach suffered light leg injuries, while the seven players from Myanmar were also left with ‘small wounds’ on their legs. The accident happened when one of the buses braked suddenly to avoid a car that cut into its lane, and was hit from behind by the second bus, the statement added.–AFP

I-Day Punjab Junior Tennis Championship

LAHORE – The Chief Minster Independence Day Punjab Junior Championship 2017 commenced here at the PLTA tennis courts on Monday. In U-18 first match, Jamal Shaikh beat Uneeb Ahmed 6-2, 6-4 in 45 minutes match. Both the players played some great tennis but Jamal emerged as winner. The second match saw Sameer Ahmed outclassing Arsam Saleem 6-4, 6-2. In U-16 first match, Ehsan Ali beat Adil Khan 6-3, 6-2 while in U-12 match, Hamaza Jawad beat Hamaza Ahmed by 8-1. PLTA secretary Rashid Malik graced the opening ceremony as chief guest.–Staff Reporter