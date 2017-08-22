LAHORE - Pakistan’s international hockey player Rabia Qadir and squash player Maria Toor Pakai have urged national sports federations to increase the number of female coaches and trainers, as it will help increase the participation of girls in sports.

The two sports women exchanged their views about the work need to be done for the promotion of sports in the youth especially girls. Rabia said: “In our society, parents hesitate in sending their girls to get training from male trainers, which is the main hurdle in the promotion of female sports in Pakistan.”

Rabia, who is also an emerging leader of Global Sports Mentoring Program (GSMP) and founder of Galaxy Sports Academy, briefed Maria about the work she is doing for the underprivileged girls under the project ‘Empower Women Through Sports’ and also discussed future plan to provide better opportunities to the youth of Pakistan in the field of sports.

Both sports star agreed on one point that if they want to promote women sports, they have to train female coaches in big numbers from top to bottom, so that parents may have less reservations in sending their daughters to play sports.

Renowned Pakistani squash player and a member of International Olympic Committee (IOC) women sports commission Maria Toor Pakai urged parents to give equal opportunities and support to their daughters for choosing the sport of their choice.

Maria said she was planning to establish a sports fund for the needy children, who have potential to become sports star but don’t have resources. For this purpose, she will seek government help as well as get private donations. Rabia agrees with the idea and offered her full support in raising the funds.

Maria praised the work of Galaxy Sports Academy (GSA) under the supervision of Rabia Qadir, who herself represent Pakistan in the field of hockey. Both the celebrities decided to keep close contact so that they may help female players of the country.

Maria also accepted an invitation from Rabia to become a member of advisory board of her academy. At this occasion, Rabia also presented a T-Shirt of her academy as a souvenir to Maria.