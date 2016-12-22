SYDNEY - Next month's Australian Open will offer Aus$50 million in prize money, with the men's and women's singles champions both netting a cool $3.7 million, organisers said. The tournament-record purse, up 14 percent on the 2016 edition, also offers players $50,000 even if they lose in the first round. "It was especially important for us to increase the compensation for players in the early rounds and qualifying, and this year we have made some real gains," tournament director Craig Tiley said. "Our aim is to shift the break-even point for professional players, to ensure that tennis is a viable career option for the best male and female athletes in the world," he added. Prize money for qualifying matches is up 39 percent, and reward for reaching round one is a rise of 30 percent.