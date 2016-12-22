LAHORE - Brilliant all-round performance by Mansoor Amjad steer Wapda to three-wicket win over Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in the National One-day Cup Departments at the Niaz Stadium Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Leg-spinner Mansoor was superb with ball as first he grabbed 5 wickets for 39 to enable Wapda dismiss SNGPL for 215 runs in 50 overs and then he also contribution significant 39 runs in his team’s triumph.

SNGPL skipper won the toss and opted to bat first. They were off to good start but Mansoor Amjad’s (5-39) brilliant bowling restrict them to 213 runs in 47.3 overs. Imran Butt was their top score who slammed 51-ball 46 runs while Imran Khalid hit unbeaten 44, national cricketer M Hafeez contributed 28, M Imran 27 and Iftikhar Ahmed and Bilawal Bhatti 22 runs each.

Wapda replied strongly and achieved the required target in 45.2 overs for the loss of seven wickets. Nauman Anwar batted with authority and hammered 70-ball 76 runs laced with 11 fours and one six. He was ably assisted by Rizwan Haider who struck 49, star of the day Mansoor Amjad gathered 39 runs hitting four boundaries and one towering six while wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal contributed 21. M Hafeez (2-21), Bilawal Bhatti (2-36) and Imran Khalid (2-61) though bowled well yet their team couldn’t score victory.

Ahmed Shehzad’s brilliant century helped Habib Bank Limited (HBL) record 14-run victory against United Bank Limited (UBL) at UBL Sports Complex. Batting first, HBL were all out for 267 in 49 overs. Ahmed Shahzad was top scorer with 102 runs with the help of 13 fours while Ramiz Aziz added 79 hitting 10 fours. Zohaib Shera was wrecker of HBL innings as he bagged 3-38 while Adil Raza took 2-21 and Ruman Raees got 2-59.

UBL couldn’t reply well and were bowled out for 253 in 49.1 overs. Sohaib Maqsood batted well but fell prey to nervous nineties as he could score 98. Hammad Azam scored 53 and Shan Masood 34 but their heroics couldn’t save their team from defeat. Fahim Ashraf and Zohaib Khan clinched three wickets each while Usman Khan Shinwari and Abdur Rehman claimed two wickets for the winners.

At National Stadium, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) routed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) by five wickets. Hamza Paracha scored 75 runs while Usman Salahuddin contributed 57 and Nasir Jamshed fine 50 in their team’s tremendous triumph.

PIA, batting first, scored 267-7 in 50 overs. Shoaib Khan scored 67 off 73 balls with the help of nine fours while Anwar Ali slammed unbeaten 53, Abdul Samad 38, Majid Khan 31 and Shezar Muhammad 25. Kamran Ghulam took 2-37 and Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti 2-41.

NBP replied with authority and achieved the target in 45.5 overs for the loss of five wickets. Hamza Paracha was the key batsman from the winning side as he gathered 75 runs off 95 balls with the help of eight fours. He was ably assisted by Usman Sallahuddin who struck 57 studded with six fours while Nasir Jamshed made a fine fifth off 49 balls hitting fiev fours. Rameez Raja Jr also batted well and made 28 while Kamran Ghulam hit unbeaten 21. Aizaz Cheema (2-36) and Hassan Mahmood (1-31) bowled well for the losing side.

At State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) ground, Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) defeated Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) by 11 runs on D/L method when the bad light stopped the match.

KRL, batting first, were bowled out for 239 runs in 45.5 overs in 47-over-a-side match. Opener Junaid Ali hit nine fours and one six to collect 86 runs off 101 balls. Zeeshan Mushtaq then also played sensibly and slammed 53 while Saeed Anwar Jr and Nauman Ali scored 25 runs each. Zia-ul-Haq was wrecker of KRL innings as he grabbed 4-45 while Amir Yamin bagged 2-45.

SSGC, in reply, could score 220-9 in 44.4 overs. Adil Amin hammered 72 with the help of four boundaries and three sixes while Zain Abbas hit 70 and Fawad Alam 24. M Abbas (3-37), Ahmed Bashir (2-39) and Sadaf Hussain (2-42) bowled well.

SUMMARISED SCORES

NIAZ STADIUM, HYDERABAD

SNGPL: 213-10 in 47.3 overs: (Imran Butt 46, 5x4s, 51 balls, Imran Khalid 44*, 1x4, 2x6s, 49 balls, Muhammad Hafeez 28, 3x4s, 32 balls, Muhammad Imran 27, 3x4s, 36 balls, Iftikhar Ahmed 22, 3x4s, 32 balls, Bilawal Bhatti 22, 1x4, 25 balls, Mansoor Amjad 5-39)

WAPDA: 217-7 in 45.2 overs: (Nauman Anwar 76, 11x4s, 1x6, 70 balls, Rizwan Haider 49, 6x4s, 1x6, 60 balls, Mansoor Amjad 39, 4x4s, 1x6, 50 balls, Kamran Akmal 21, 2x4s, 42 balls, Muhammad Hafeez 2-21, Bilawal Bhatti 2-36, Imran Khalid 2-61)

UBL GROUND NO 1, KARACHI

HBL: 267-10 in 49 overs: (Ahmed Shahzad 102, 13x4s, 102 balls, Ramiz Aziz 79, 10x4s, 97 balls, Zohaib Shera 3-38, Adil Raza 2-21, Ruman Raees 2-59)

UBL: 253-10 in 49.1 overs: (Sohaib Maqsood 98, 10x4s, 1x6, 92 balls, Hammad Azam 53, 1x4, 2x6s, 45 balls, Shan Masood 34, 3x4s, 52 balls, Zohaib Khan 3-32, Fahim Ashraf 3-39, Usman Shinwari 2-41, Abdur Rehman 2-60)

NATIONAL STADIUM, KARACHI

PIA: 267-7 in 50 overs: (Shoaib Khan 67, 9x4s, 73 balls, Anwar Ali 53*, 6x4s, 87 balls, Abdul Samad 38, 1x4, 62 balls, Majid Khan 31, 2x4s, 27 balls, Shezar Muhammad 25, 5x4s, 23 balls, Kamran Ghulam 2-37, Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti 2-41)

NBP: 269-5 in 45.5 overs: (Hamza Paracha 75, 8x4s, 95 balls, Usman Sallahuddin 57, 6x4s, 59 balls, Nasir Jamshed 50, 5x4s, 1x6, 49 balls, Rameez Raja 28, 3x4s, 29 balls, Kamran Ghulam 21*, 3x4s, 21 balls, Aizaz Cheema 2-36, Hassan Mahmood 1-31)

STATE BANK GROUND, KARACHI

KRL: 239-10 in 45.5 overs: (Junaid Ali 86, 9x4s, 1x6, 101 balls, Zeeshan Mushtaq 53, 5x4s, 1x6, 43 balls, Saeed Anwar Jr. 25, 1x6, 31 balls, Nauman Ali 25, 1x4, 2x6s, 25 balls, Zia-ul-Haq 4-45, Amir Yamin 2-45)

SSGC: 220-9 in 44.4 overs: (Adil Amin 72, 4x4s, 3x6s, 80 balls, Zain Abbas 70, 6x4s, 102 balls, Fawad Alam 24, 1x6, 24 balls, Muhammad Abbas 3-37, Ahmed Bashir 2-39, Sadaf Hussain 2-42).