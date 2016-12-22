DUBAI - Pakistan Test players have moved up in individual rankings after good performances in first Australia Test in Brisbane. Younus Khan has stepped forward one place and is now on 8th in the Test rankings. Likewise, Asad Shafiq has jumped five places and is now on number 20. Earlier, Younus scored 65 and Asad Shafiq 137 in fourth innings against Australia in first Test. Pacer Wahab Riaz has also managed to score career best ranking of 24th number while Yasir Shah is at number 10.