LAHORE - The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBF) will hold two tournaments to select the national men’s and women’s teams which will feature in the 4th Islamic Games. The women’s tournament will be held at Karachi from January 10 to 12 while the three-day men's tournament would be conducted here from January 15 to 17. After both the tournament, the final teams of both men and women will be finalized. PBF secretary said all the affiliated units of the federation had been informed to send two teams of men and women for the said tournaments. “They have been asked to send the names of the players by January 5. The Islamic Games will be held at Azerbaijan from May 12 to 22, 2017 and four-member male and female teams of Pakistan will represent the country in the games,” he said.