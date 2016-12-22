LAHORE - Punjab University (PU) won the 3rd All-Pakistan HEC Inter-varsity Women Hockey Championship title after defeating Lahore College for Women University 1-0 here at the Johar Town Hockey Stadium on Wednesday. In a thrilling final, which produced speedy moves by either sides, left winger Asra scored the golden goal from the winners. As many as eight teams across the country participated in the event which was held under the aegis of Punjab University Women Sports Department. In the first semifinal, Punjab University routed Karachi University 5-1 and in the second semifinal, LCWU brushed aside Imperial University 3-1. Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Shahbaz Ahmad Senior was the chief guest and witnessed the match with keen interest. He also praised the standard of hockey demonstrated by both the finalists. Later, he distributed the trophies and prizes among the winning teams.