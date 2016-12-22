Karachi - Pakistan’s enfant terrible Ahmed Shahzad has once again landed in hot waters as the discarded opener has been fined Rs. 20,000 for showing dissent after being given out in the National One-day Cup in Karachi on Monday.

Shahzad reacted to umpire Rashid Riaz’s decision after he was given leg-before off his old team-mate Mohammad Hafeez in the match against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines at National stadium. Shahzad looked set for a hundred but had to depart on 71. Shahzad argued with the umpire that the ball was pitched outside leg as Hafeez was bowling round the wicket but the umpire did not relent.

Later in the day Shahzad, leading Habib Bank, protested against the same umpire’s decision when he turned down a vociferous appeal of caught behind against Hafeez. Riaz ruled Hafeez not out despite the fact that the batsman removed his gloves and started to walk off before noticing the umpire’s decision. As umpire had declared him not out, Hafeez returned to the crease and from 33 went on to score a fifty. All Habib Bank players protested the decision and the match came to a halt for five minutes. Pakistan’s first-class and List A cricket matches are marred by poor umpiring and despite Pakistan Cricket Board repeatedly assuring it will lift umpiring standards but so far no improvement has been witnessed.