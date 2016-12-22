LAHORE – Master Paints will vie against ZTBL in the first match at 2pm while Army Colts will take on Barry’s in the second match of the Shoe Planet Pakistan Polo Cup 2016 to be played today (Thursday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground. Master Paints team consists of Alman Jalil Azam, Farooq Amin Sufi, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Hissam Ali Hyder, ZTBL team comprises Emran Akhtar, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, Bilal Haye and Saqib Khan Khakwani, Barry’s team includes Nafees Barry, Jamil Barry, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Raja Samiullah while Army Colts team has Haris Haroon Malik, Ahmad Bilal Riaz, Maj Shahan Abbas and Daniel Marcelo Otmandi. LPC executive committee member Azam Hayat Noon has thanked the Shoe Planet CEO Shahid Hussain for sponsoring this prestigious event.