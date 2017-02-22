Dubai SHARJAH - Lahore Qalandars and Pakistan`s star batsman Umar Akmal on Monday vowed that he would further improve his batting skills in coming days.

Speaking after the match, the right-hand batsman, who contributed his valuable 66 runs off 44 balls, said that he had a belief in himself that the more he stays on crease the more he would be able to contribute to his team.

However, he reiterated that he wants to get over with his recent inning as one good dream and now focus on coming games with a fresh perspective. Akmal said that though he regrets that he was not able to finish the second inning but is satisfied with the way his teammate Gran Elliot has played.

Umar Akmal appealed his fans to keep supporting Lahore Qalandars. “We also need full support of cricket fans and enthusiasts for Lahore Qalandars. With their love and support, we will do our best to help Qalandars excel and win the final trophy.”