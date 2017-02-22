LAHORE-Ittehad Textiles and Master Paints/Newage won the inaugural encounters of historical Hamdan Holdings Aibak Polo Cup 2017 played here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Tuesday.

Three goals by Raja Taimur Nadeem and two goals each by Saqib Khan Khakwani and Guy Gilbert guided Ittehad Textiles to 7-2 victory over Master Paints (Black) in the opening match of the tournament. From the losing side, Bilal Haye and Marcelo Pascal scored one goal each.

Ittehad were off to flying start and scored significant goals to have a lead in the first chukker. Raja Taimur Nadeem scored the first goal for the winning side. They then kept on scoring in each and every chukker and in the fourth and last chukker, they piled more miseries on poor Master Paints and finished the match having a healthy lead of 7-2.

The second match of the day witnessed Master Paints/Newage outpacing Army/Momin Ghee by 10-6. Hissam Ali Hyder was double hat-trick for the winning side while Juan Cruz Losada and Farooq Amin Sufi contributed with three and one goal respectively. From the losing side, Manuel Toccalino hammered a hat-trick and Ahmed Zubair Butt struck one while they had also two and half goal handicap advantage. Today (Wednesday), Army/Momin Ghee will take on Barry’s at 3:30 pm.