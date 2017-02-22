Karachi-The Pakistan fast bowler, Junaid Khan, will be rejoining Lancashire for this summer's NatWest T20 Blast.

Junaid, 27, took 12 wickets in eight T20 matches in his first spell at the club in 2011, then returned three years later to take 19 in 10 at an average of 14. On both occasions he helped Lancashire reach Finals Day. "I thoroughly enjoyed both my spells at Emirates Old Trafford and I'm looking forward to linking up with the squad later this summer," Junaid told Lancashire's official website.

"The whole club made me feel incredibly welcome when I played for Lancashire in 2011 and 2014. The experiences I gained in those years has enhanced my performance in my ability to swing and seam when bowling. "The different climate conditions have also strengthened me as player and hopefully this year I can give something back, both on the field and off the field.

"In both 2011 and 2014 the team reached Finals Day so it would great to get back there again this year and win some more silverware for this great club, following 2015's triumph."