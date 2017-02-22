Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif jokingly offered to construct a flyover named after New Zealand all-rounder Grant Elliot.

The offer came after a follower on Twitter requested the CM to make a flyover named after umpires in Pakistan Super League (PSL). Shahbaz Sharif replied “Or Elliot?”





It may also be noted that Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United in a close contest in ongoing Season 2 of the PSL in their contest on Monday.

During the match umpires gave some controversial decisions in Qalandars’ favor. Furthermore, the winning shot was played by Grant Elliot who hit Muhammad Sami for a six over long on.

Lahore Qalandars needed six runs on last five balls of the match with only one wicket remaining.

Here is Hit by Elliot