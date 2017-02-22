SHARJAH - Lahore Qalandars star cricketer Cameron Delport Monday said that his participation in the Pakistan Super League’s final at Lahore would be possible after approval from the Federation of International Cricketers Associations (FICA) and other relevant authorities.

The South African player said that he had previously visited Lahore and had seen that the people of the city enjoyed cricket. “Hopefully, we will get all the necessary people to say Yes and go ahead. Having a final in Lahore is a big step to bring international cricket in Pakistan,” he said. “We would love to go but we want things to go right, its just that we have want to get through the play-offs, get into the finals and then we just take it from there.” Delport termed the PSL as one of the best leagues around. “Last year we didn’t qualify for the semis, now it is our main focus. If we get two more wins under our belt who knows where we can finish,” he remarked. “If we play our brand of cricket- the exciting brand- and not worry about the opposition’s game. We are gonna be top every single time.”

Commending the leadership skill of skipper Brendon Mccullum, he said that the new skipper is encouraging positive cricket in the dressing room; he added: “as long as we have smile on our face and we are enjoying our cricket we will win.”