LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shaharyar Khan Tuesday confirmed that the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be staged here at the Gaddafi Stadium on March 5, saying many of the foreign players are agreed to play here.

Talking to the reporters after reviewing the security arrangements here at the Gaddafi Stadium, the PCB chief said that arrangements were being made at Gaddafi Stadium while foolproof security would be provided to teams and cricket fans for holding final of the PSL.

The chairman said that more than half of foreign players wanted to come to Pakistan for the PSL final. “Security is a risk, but we are determined to go ahead with our plan to host the final in Lahore as per schedule.”

He said that the PCB fully trusted the law enforcement agencies for foolproof security for foreign players. “The PCB has full cooperation of the government, police, Rangers and intelligence agencies. International teams will visit Pakistan, if the PSL final is held successfully in Lahore.”

Shaharyar also said that participation of foreign players in the final in Lahore would send out a positive message. "If the PSL final is hosted successfully in Lahore, it will send a very positive message to the entire world that the security situations has improved a lot and we can host international cricket here.”

The PCB chief was of the view that after conducting the PSL final in Lahore in a befitting manner, the conditions would improve gradually and international teams may once again consider touring Pakistan. "In my opinion, it is a very important event for Pakistan and cricket in the country." When questioned regarding the recent wave of terror attacks in the country, Shaharyar said he believed the attacks were focused on security and national institutions and not the PSL final. "VVIP security will be provided to all the foreign players."

When PCB chairman was asked about tickets availability, he said the schedule for the sale of tickets of the final would be announced soon. The PSL organisers are deliberating a ticket sales policy for the final, sources said. The tickets are expected to go on sale within the next few days. "The PSL final tickets would be available for sale online," said a source.

The Gaddafi Stadium Lahore has a seating capacity of 25,000 people divided into 14 enclosures. The minimum price of tickets for the match is expected to be Rs1000 per ticket, with the most expensive priced at Rs12,000, sources said and added: Renovation of the stadium has been started. An inauguration ceremony for the final will also be held.