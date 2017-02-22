SYDNEY:-Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella was suspended for two limited-overs matches on Tuesday after he was punished for dissent during last week's pulsating Twenty20 win over Australia. The wicketkeeper and opening batsman was docked two demerit points and fined 30 percent of his match fee for his aggrieved reaction to being given out caught behind on Sunday, reaching five points and triggering an automatic ban. Australia wicketkeeper Tim Paine was fined 15 percent of his match fee and received one demerit point for taunting Dickwella over the dismissal in Geelong.