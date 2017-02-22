RAWALPINDI- Islamabad U-16 team routed Pakistan women A team by 66 runs in the second and last match here at Diamond Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Islamabad U-16,batting first, were were all out for 248 in 49.2 overs. Zahid slammed 70 runs with the help of 7 fours and 1 six, while skipper Jabbar made unbeaten 69 hitting 5 fours and 1 six. Noren Yaqoob, Waheeda and Ramin bagged 2 wickets each. In reply, Pakistan women A team were bowled out for 182 in 45.3 overs. Natalia Pervaiz (34*), skipper Marina Iqbal (33) and Faiza (24) were top scorers. Sultan captured 2-21 while Abdul Ahad took 2-33.

Now women A team will play two matches against Karachi U-16 team.