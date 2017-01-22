SYDNEY: Pakistan's miserable fielding and David Warner's 130 helped Australia build a huge total of 353 in the fourth ODI against at the Sydney Cricket Ground today.

Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat. The home side lead the five-match series 2-1 after winning in Perth on Thursday.

Australia made two changes, recalling paceman Mitchell Starc and promoting spinner Adam Zampa.

All-rounder James Faulkner and rookie quick bowler Billy Stanlake were dropped.

Pakistan recalled captain Azhar Ali after a hamstring injury, with Asad Shafiq missing out.

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (capt), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Mick Martell (AUS)

Third umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)

Match referee - Jeff Crowe (NZL)