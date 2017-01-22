SYDNEY: Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat in the fourth one-day international against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The home side lead the five-match series 2-1 after winning in Perth on Thursday.

Australia made two changes, recalling paceman Mitchell Starc and promoting spinner Adam Zampa.

All-rounder James Faulkner and rookie quick bowler Billy Stanlake were dropped.

Pakistan recalled captain Azhar Ali after a hamstring injury, with Asad Shafiq missing out.

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (capt), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Mick Martell (AUS)

Third umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)

Match referee - Jeff Crowe (NZL)