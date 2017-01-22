NEW DELHI:- Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow will replace injured opener Alex Hales in England's squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against India, the English cricket board said Saturday. Hales has been ruled out of the third and final ODI against India on Sunday after he fractured his right hand while attempting a catch in the second ODI in Cuttack. He will also miss the T20 series that starts on January 26. "Jonathan Bairstow has replaced Alex Hales in England's IT20 squad," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement Saturday.–AFP