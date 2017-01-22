SYDNEY - Australia will hope for another superlative show from their batsmen as they look to seal the One-Day International series against Pakistan in the fourth game in Sydney Sunday.

Steven Smith, the captain, (108 not out) and Peter Handscomb (82) combined to resign Pakistan to a seven-wicket defeat in the last ODI on Thursday, chasing down the 264-run target with five overs to spare to take a 2-1 lead.

Perhaps the more glaring takeaway from the match was Pakistan’s batting, which has yet to catch up with the pace of modern-day cricket where 300-plus scores are the new normal. There were 152 dot balls – a statistic that didn’t please Mickey Arthur, the coach. Later that same day, India and England played a match where 747 runs were scored and a total of 381 was very nearly chased down, further underlining Pakistan’s batting struggles.

Sharjeel Khan, the only Pakistan batsman with a strike-rate over 100 in the innings, hit 50 but failed to carry on. Babar Azam, the 22-year-old batsman earmarked for success, made a 100-ball 84, but, with the rest of the batsmen not offering much support, succumbed under pressure.

Pakistan could consider promoting Shoaib Malik up the order to No 4. The spot is currently occupied by Asad Shafiq, returning to the ODI side after a gap of over a year. Shafiq came in owing to a hamstring injury that sidelined Azhar Ali, but he hasn’t looked comfortable in his brief stay at the crease in the last two games.

However, Shafiq could make way for Azhar, who was back in the nets on Thursday, in Sunday’s game. The Pakistan captain retired hurt in the first match and sat out of the next two, but completed a 15-minute fitness test in Sydney.

“He’s done all the rehab and everything,” said Azhar Mahmood, the bowling coach, ahead of the fitness test. “He’s pretty much sure he’ll play and the physio is sure he will play.”

Meanwhile, Australia could draft in Mitchell Starc, the paceman, who rejoined the squad in Sydney after he was rested for the third ODI, as well as Adam Zampa, the legspinner, who has missed all three games.

The SCG wicket is expected to be slow and spinning, which will be of great solace to Pakistan, who have Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik at their disposal to give the ball a rip. Should that prove to be case, Australia’s vulnerabilities against spin could once again be exposed as was the story in the second ODI in Melbourne, where Pakistan’s spinners set up a stunning six-wicket win.

The toss, therefore, could prove crucial. Pakistan will prefer chasing, hoping to keep the opposition down to 250 or below. Australia, though, will trust their batting depth and firepower to see them through if the surface doesn’t prove too spicy.

Allan Border’s 1987 World Cup winners will receive commemorative medals during the innings break on Sunday. Smith will hope that his men can ensure a double delight with Australia securing the series silverware on the same day too.

TEAMS (FROM):

AUSTRALIA: Steven Smith (capt), David Warner, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade (wk), Adam Zampa.

PAKISTAN: Azhar Ali (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Rahat Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Umar Akmal, Wahab Riaz.

Quickfire

The SCG is towards the back end of its busiest month of the season, so the surface may be a little on the tired side. Sydney's weather forecast is for fine, warm conditions.

Pakistan have beaten Australia four times in ODIs at the SCG, but the hosts have been victorious on each of the past five occasions.

Steven Smith needs 31 runs to surpass Australia's coach Darren Lehmann on the list of Australian ODI run-makers, having played 93 matches to Lehmann's 117.