LONDON - Wayne Rooney became Manchester United’s all-time leading scorer in dramatic fashion as his last-ditch wonder goal rescued a 1-1 draw at Stoke, while Liverpool’s title challenge suffered a major setback in a shock 3-2 defeat against Swansea on Saturday.

Rooney surpassed Bobby Charlton’s tally of 249 goals for United when he struck with a superb effort deep into stoppage-time at the Britannia Stadium. The 250th goal of Rooney’s glittering United career was just the 31-year-old’s fifth of a difficult season and came as a timely reminder of the striker’s class after he was relegated to the role of a fringe player for long periods this term.

It was also much needed by United, who had fallen behind in the 19th minute when Juan Mata deflected Erik Pieters’ shot into his own net. Jose Mourinho sent on Rooney in the 67th minute and the England star, who had gone two games without a goal since equalling Charlton’s record in an FA Cup win over Reading on January 7, wasted his first chance to make history when he headed wide from six yards.

But Rooney refused to be denied and, with Charlton watching from the stands, his magic moment arrived four minutes into stoppage-time when he curled a superb free-kick past Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant and into the top corner. Rooney’s wonder goal extended United’s unbeaten run in the league to 13 matches, but lost in the euphoria of his landmark strike was a disappointing result that leaves his team three points adrift of the top four.

“It means a hell of a lot. It is a great honour and I’m very proud,” said Rooney, who signed for United from Everton in 2004. “It is not something I expected when I joined. The players who have played for this club have been world class. I’m proud to play for this club. To be all-time top goalscorer is a huge honour.”

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp’s third-placed side wasted a chance to close the gap on leaders Chelsea in an error-strewn display that left them without a win in their last three league games. Fernando Llorente put Swansea ahead in the 48th minute when the Spanish striker punished poor defending from a corner to slot home from close-range.

Llorente struck again with a powerful header from Tom Carroll’s cross in the 52nd minute before Liverpool were given a lifeline by Roberto Firmino’s header three minutes later. Brazil forward Firmino netted again to draw Liverpool level with a fine finish in the 69th minute, but Iceland midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson pounced to convert the winner in the 74th minute after more sloppy play from the Reds rearguard.

Swansea had started the day at the bottom of the table, but their first ever league win at Anfield in 16 visits lifted them out of the relegation zone and condemned Liverpool to their first home league defeat for 12 months. “The defending around all three goals wasn’t good enough, 100 percent. Their third is a big mistake,” Klopp said. “If this defeat influences us, then it could be damaging. We have lost, but it has to feel really bad. And it does. We have to react.”

Seamus Coleman’s last-gasp strike gave Everton 1-0 win at Crystal Palace that plunged the hosts into the relegation zone. Ronald Koeman’s team maintained the momentum from last weekend’s rout of Manchester City as Coleman converted a Tom Davies pass in the 87th minute. Palace are now third bottom and have yet to secure a league win since Sam Allardyce replaced the sacked Alan Pardew in December.

Andy Carroll showed West Ham can thrive without Dimitri Payet as his brace inspired a 3-1 victory at Middlesbrough. There was no place in the West Ham squad for Payet as the unsettled France midfielder continues to try to engineer a move to his former club Marseille.

But Carroll netted with a brilliant bicycle kick in last weekend’s win over Crystal Palace and the burly striker was back on the scoresheet with a ninth minute header. Middlesbrough equalised through Cristhian Stuani’s 27th minute tap-in, but Carroll side-footed home two minutes before half-time before Jonathan Calleri’s stoppage-time effort. Sunderland slumped to the bottom of the table after a 2-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion, whose goals came from Darren Fletcher and Chris Brunt.

Bournemouth twice came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against Watford at Dean Court. Watford took the lead through Christian Kabasele, but Josh King bagged Bournemouth’s equaliser. Troy Deeney restored Watford’s advantage, only for Benik Afobe to level in the closing stages.