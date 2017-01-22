SYDNEY - Pakistan are set to be boosted by the return of captain Azhar Ali for their must-win clash against Australia in Sydney tomorrow.

The skipper missed the second and third matches of this ODI series due to a hamstring injury but he completed a fitness test at the SCG today and is expected to resume his place in the side.

Asad Shafiq, Pakistan's batting hero in the first Test in Brisbane last month, is the most likely player to make way if Ali is passed fit.

"He's done all the rehab and everything," bowling coach Azhar Mahmood was quoted as saying Saturday by cricket.com.au. “He's pretty much sure he'll play and the physio is sure he will play."

Shafiq, a mainstay of Pakistan's Test side, averages less than 25 from 60 one-day internationals and managed scores of just 13 and 5 against Australia in the past week. The right-hander averages 41 in the longest form of the game and has 10 Test centuries to his name, nine of which came batting at number six in the order, the most of any player in history from that position.

"He's a quality player, there's no doubt about that," Mahmood said. "It's just a matter of being consistent in the one-day side. He's been playing in Test match cricket and is settled at number six and he's done wonders for Pakistan cricket. In terms of one-day cricket, he has to play more consistently ... and get his numbers right." Australia are expected to make at least one change for the match with Mitchell Starc re-joining the squad in Sydney after he was rested from the third game. The hosts could also call on leg-spinner Adam Zampa on a surface that traditionally favours spin more than most around the country. Mahmood knows Zampa well having played with him at the Sydney Thunder in the KFC Big Bash League and said the Pakistan batsmen would look to unsettle the 24-year-old. "He's a quality bowler ... I rate him highly and he's done really well," Mahmood said of Zampa.

"If he plays, we play spin well so we need to rotate the strike against him and not give him any wickets. We were 30 or 40 runs short in the last game. We know that and the players are really confident they can turn the tables tomorrow.