Vonn takes Garmisch downhill for 77th win

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN - US ski queen Lindsey Vonn announced her return to form Saturday, after nearly a year out with injury, with victory in the downhill at Garmisch, her 77th World Cup win. Vonn, sidelined after breaking her arm in November following a fractured knee last February, surged down the icy Kandahar course in one minute 43.41 to claim victory. Swiss star Lara Gut finished second at 0.15sec behind with Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg third at 0.48. The 32-year-old Vonn chalked up her 77th World Cup victory, edging her closer to Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record of 86 wins. "It's unbelievable, it's hard to find the right words," an emotional Vonn said. "I came into the finish and saw the green light next to my name. I just lay on the floor, because I couldn't believe it.”–AFP

Paris claims 2nd Kitzbuehel downhill win

KITZBUHEL - Italy's Dominik Paris joined the pantheon of skiing greats who have won the World Cup's most prestigious event, the Kitzbuehel downhill, twice after his latest triumph Saturday. Paris previously won in 2013 and the Italian's second victory, in 1min 55.01sec, was his seventh win on the World Cup circuit. The 27-year-old joins a list of multiple winners including Didier Cuche (5), Franz Klammer (4), Swiss duo Franz Heinzer and Pirmin Zubriggen, and France's Luc Alphand all winning three times. "From the midpoint down it was very good," Paris said. "It is one of the most beautiful races, I am really chuffed." Valentin Giraud Moine claimed second with French teammate Johan Clarey in third (+0.33) in perfect conditions with temperatures of -8 degrees Celsius (18F) and clear skies.–AFP

Istomin's mum proves hard to please

MELBOURNE - Uzbek giant-killer Denis Istomin said his mother still wasn't too excited even after he followed his stunning upset of Novak Djokovic with another five-set Australian Open victory Saturday. The world number 117 sent shockwaves through the tournament by ousting six-time champion Djokovic, but he isn't done yet as he beat 30th seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Thirty-year-old Istomin is now into the fourth round for the first time. But he said his mother, Klaudiya, who is his coach, was hardly jumping for joy. "Said again, 'Great job'," Istomin smiled, when asked to describe her reaction, adding that he may have to lift the trophy on January 29 get his mum excited. "Maybe if I win Australian Open, maybe she will. But I'm not sure," he said.–AFP

Porte wins iconic Willunga Hill stage

ADELAIDE - Tasmania's Richie Porte won the iconic Willunga Hill stage of the Tour Down Under for the fourth year in a row Saturday with a superb attack from two kilometres out. Porte's bold move two-thirds of the way up the second climb of Willunga Hill left the more fancied Colombian climbers Sergio Henao and Esteban Chaves in his wake. The Australian, whose BMC Racing team believes he is a real contender for the Tour de France, crossed the finish line 20 seconds ahead of fellow countryman Nathan Haas and Chaves. He now leads the General Classification by 48 seconds from Orica-Scott's Chaves and is virtually assured of winning the season-opening UCI World Tour race on the streets of Adelaide on Sunday. "That street circuit in Adelaide is not easy, anything can happen there," Porte said.–AFP

Junior National U-21 Snooker starts

KARACHI – Total 16 matches decided on the inaugural day of the 9th Junior National U-21 Snooker Championship 2017 Saturday. Umer Farooq beat M Haris 3-0, 69-13, 59-47 and 61-47, M Subhan beat M Shabaz 3-2, 66-38, 43-57, 63-12, 34-65 and 61-52, Raees Ali Usama beat Talal Nawaz 3-1, 46-48, 98-01(63), 77-34 and 44-35, M Rafiq beat Hiskail Bilal 3-0, 52-44, 65-30 and 63-01, Haris Tahir beat M Arif 3-0, 63-20, 56-38 and 78-28, Saud Khan beat Junaid Akhtar 3-0, 52-41, 50-12 and 47-32, M Moez Riaz beat Zakir Hussain 3-0, 52-05, 66-62 and 48-10 and Usman Khurshid beat M Mehmood 3-1, 46-39, 60-38, 25-57 and 63-62. Naseem Akhtar, M Azam, Sohaib Usman, Shaikh Ahmed, Usman Ahmed, M Aftab, Fahad Ghaffar, and Rabish Perwaiz got walk overs for no show of their respective opponents.–Staff Reporter