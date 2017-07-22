DERBY - India captain Mithali Raj has warned England not to expect an easy contest when they come up against her side in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday.

Harmanpreet Kaur struck an astonishing unbeaten 171 -- the highest score by an Indian player, male or female, in a World Cup knockout match -- to set the platform for a thrilling 36-run semi-final victory over defending champions Australia at Derby on Thursday. That set-up a rematch of the opening fixture of the tournament, where India beat England by 35 runs, to decide who lifts the World Cup trophy in front of a sell-out Lord's crowd.

"As a team we are all very excited to be part of the final," said Raj, reflecting on India reaching their first World Cup final since 2005. "We knew that this tournament wasn't going to be easy but the way the girls have turned up at every situation when the team needed, whether it was the batters or bowlers, this win has definitely changed the scenario in terms of how the girls will look up to the final.

"It definitely isn't going to be easy for England. But it will come down to how we perform on that day. We really have to work on our planning and strategy because England have also peaked after being defeated by us in the first game. "They have performed well in the run up to the final, so playing a host in their own country is going to be a challenge. But saying that this unit is up for it."

Player-of-the-match Kaur hit an unbeaten 171 off 115 balls, the second highest score of the tournament. Only her third ODI century, Kaur produced an innings of destructive batting, smashing 20 fours and seven sixes, as India set six-time champions Australia 282 to win. Elyse Villani's 75 kept Australia above the required run rate but their dreams of making it to a ninth final was lost when she was dismissed, despite the best efforts of Alex Blackwell (90) late on.

For pre-tournament favourites Australia, it meant a second international tournament in a row without silverware despite reaching the knockout rounds in both. A defeated Meg Lanning cut a solemn figure and the captain believes there's a lot for Australia to improve on if they're to achieve more silverware, although they are still waiting on their future with contract discussions on-going between Cricket Australia and Australian Cricketers' Association.

"It's definitely a very disappointing finish to the tournament, we came here to win," said Lanning who was out for nought. "We're going to have to look at a few things and see what we're going to need to do, because all of the teams around the world are improving. "We've got a fair bit of work to do to make sure we keep getting better to make sure we beat sides like England and India."

India hails World Cup girl power

Where the men failed, India is hoping its female cricketers can blaze to glory when they face England in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Images of captain Mithali Raj and star batswoman Harmanpreet Kaur adorned front pages and dominated social media after India stunned defending champions Australia in Thursday's semi-finals. Kaur hit an unbeaten 171 to propel India into the final at Lord's, England's spiritual home. The win comes as a welcome boost with India in need of cricket cheer after the men's team capitulated to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final last month. The performance came as no surprise to former players who believe Indian women's team is destined for the big time.

"Hats off to Harmanpreet. It's a great victory for the India women's cricket team and for women's cricket in India," former team captain Diana Eduljee told NDTV. "I thank the girls for the opportunity they have given to all women cricketers and the future of women's cricket is now here to stay in India. "I am sure this victory is going to be historic as we have already beaten New Zealand, Australia and England. I'd think the World Cup is already in India irrespective of whatever happens on Sunday," added Eduljee. Kapil Dev, who won the World Cup with the men's team, said he was "filled with pride" after seeing the women in action against the Aussies. Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar tweeted: "Brilliant finish by the #WomenInBlue!...Here we come Lord's!".

Kaur, who last year became the first Indian woman to play in the women's Big Bash League in Australia, grabbed the limelight with a 115-ball innings laced with 20 fours and 7 sixes. Widely described as an "unforgettable knock" on social media, Kaur's efforts took India to their second women's World Cup final after they were beaten by Australia at Centurion in 2005.

"This is a genuinely Kapil-Dev-at-Tunbridge-Wells kind of innings," leading Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted, comparing it to Dev's 175 against Zimbabwe in a 1983 World Cup match. "Hope it inspires other young girls to follow."

ESPNcricinfo senior editor Sharda Ugra called the win a "turning point" in Indian women's cricket, but said the performance was not a surprise. "We knew that there is a new generation of young players who play it like a modern game," she told AFP. "They are physical, they field well, are aggressive. They are like 21st century kind of women. I think it was this particular innings and this particular game that will prove to be the turning point of Indian women's cricket."

India's women have been one of the stronger teams at the 11th women's World Cup with Raj the tournament's second highest run-getter. Raj, 34, became the first batswoman to score 6,000 runs in one-day internationals in a league game against Australia, surpassing the record previously held by England's Charlotte Edwards (5992).

"She has been a very big influence in the sense of her presence and the fact she is such a big figure in the women's game," Ugra said of Raj, who averages over 50 in 185 ODIs and 10 Tests. "She has sort of set a standard in excellence that everyone should aspire for."