ISLAMABAD - The 1st Asian Style Inter-departmental National Kabaddi Championship 2017 will roll into action from August 2 here at Liaqat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex.

Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) secretary Rana M Sarwar, who is also Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF) secretary, told the media on Friday and said: “Six departments including Army, Wapda, Navy, PAF, Railways and Police will vie for top honours in the event. We have also received request from HEC and SNGPL to include their teams and we are considering their request. The championship will be played on single league basis and top two teams will contest in the final and third and fourth place teams will fight for bronze medal.”

Sarwar said Strawberry Sports Management Company is the title sponsor and it is first-ever championship, which will be held under Asian style. “The championship will not only provide fresh talent to the national team, but also create jobs for youth. It will be a great competition and I am looking forward to witness huge crowds, as kabaddi is gaining popularity with each passing day and we have decided to allow free entry to the masses to make the venue jam-packed.”

Rana said that the departments would arrange accommodation, meal, boarding and lodging of the players, while they would award medals and trophies to the players. He confirmed that no cash prize is on offer as the federation is highly cash-starved, even then it would be third national event conducted by the federation. “As soon as situation of funds improves, we will also announce cash incentives for the teams and players.”

When this scribe suggested that it would take only a few hundred rupees to arrange fair play, best player and best team trophy to encourage and motivate teams and players and also send a message of ensuring discipline, Rana welcomed the suggestion and announced to include three categories in the awards list.

When asked what happen to first ever Kabaddi League and despite conducting a series of press conferences at almost all the major cities of the country, the proposed league, which also involved international players, is yet to take place, Strawberry Sports Management Company CEO Haider Ali Daud said: “The league will take place later this year. I promised last year in November, the league will be held in 2017, and we will fulfill our promise.”

To a query, Daud replied: “We are working on conducting different events, it will take some time. The kabaddi league will take place this year in Islamabad. We have signed long-term agreement with Pakistan Kabaddi Federation and we will sponsor players and teams and some amount will also go to the federation.”

When this correspondent wanted to know from Rana Sarwar that how federation will keep check on Strawberry Sports Management Company, as they would collect huge amount of money from sponsors and the amount should be mainly spent on players and federation, Sarwar replied: “We will ensure a close check on all affairs and we are confident enough that the partnership will go a long way and it will definitely help the players getting financially strong. A number of international kabaddi players are in contact and want to participate in the league and our players will learn a lot while playing alongside top professional kabaddi players.”

About hosting Kabaddi World Cup, Sarwar said: “Our request is pending with Punjab government, as soon we get the green signal from them, we will start arrangements to conduct the Kabaddi World Cup in Pakistan for the very first time. We are closely working with different countries and will reveal our plans at appropriate time.”