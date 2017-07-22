Lahore - First class cricketer Murtaza Majid, who has honour to represent Pakistan in different countries and has been winning laurels for it internationally, is keen to shine in upcoming Quiad-e-Azam Trophy.

Talking to The Nation, Murtaza, who is a fine cricketer and has exceled in the cricket tournaments he has played so far in and outside the country, said: “I had been representing Habib Bank in the first class cricket since 2012 to 16, but in the upcoming season, I am going to represent my region in the Quiad Trophy. I am keen to perform this time as well and help my region finish top in this season.”

Murtaza has also played league cricket in USA and is the only batsman in Pakistan to score double hundred in PCB senior district tournament in 2008. He was the third highest scorer in PCB Grade-II Cricket in 2011-12 seasons. He has also played in strong Karachi team under Shahid Afridi’s captaincy and he was also considered as the best batsman in Chicago League in 2014 and Dallas League in 2016.

Speaking about drafting system in the upcoming season, Murtaza, who participated in the Jubilee Games held in Dubai in 2016 and won goal medal for team Pakistan, said: “For the big players, the drafting system will be easy to book place in the teams but for the youngsters, it will prove too tough to book berth in the team. Every team will be represented by 8 regional and 4 departmental players, so I think many of the regional players will suffer and have to give extraordinary performances to get place in the team under this new drafting system.”

“My aim for this year’s season is to play out my heart, perform extraordinarily and help my region and team win the crucial matches and the prestigious tournament. Not only this, I will also play cricket outside the country, and will continue to hold aloft Pakistani flag, wherever I play and represent my country,” he concluded.