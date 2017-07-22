Naseem accorded warm welcome

SAHIWAL – World U-18 snooker champion Naseem Akhtar was accorded warm welcome at his hometown Sahiwal. People from all walks of life joined the celebrations and lauded the champion. Naseem became the first Pakistani to win the IBSF U-18 World Snooker Championship by defeating China's Peifan Lei 5-3 in the final held in Beijing, China. Unfortunately, no senior official of snooker association accompanied him to his hometown. DSO Akbar Murad and district govt representative Qadeer Bajwa welcomed him at the hotel but they did not participate in the procession. Speaking to the media, Naseem stressed the need for government support to promote snooker and this could be done by having a snooker academy with international coaches in Sahiwal and by holding district and divisional level competitions.–Syed Nasir Alam

Replies sought from PCB, interior ministry

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday sought replies from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Ministry of Interior in a petition challenging name of cricketer Shahzeb Hassan on Exit Control List (ECL) allegedly involved in spot-fixing case. Shahzeb, through his counsel, filed petition and submitted that proceedings against him in the spot-fixing case were still pending before the tribunal but his name was put on ECL. PCB Anti-Corruption Tribunal is holding proceedings against Shahzeb and Khalid Latif over charges of fixing. He said nobody could be declared guilty unless proven guilty by the court. He said the interior ministry had put his name on ECL on behest of the PCB which was unlawful. He asked the court to order the interior ministry to remove the name of the petitioner from the ECL as he wanted to visit his family in UK. The LHC would resume hearing on July 26.–Staff Reporter

Trials to select Punjab hockey teams

LAHORE – The trials for the selection of Punjab women hockey teams to take part in the National Under-18 Women Hockey Championship will be held on July 24 here at the National Hockey Stadium. "Two teams of Punjab will take part in the National Junior Women's Hockey Championship being played from August 4 to 11 at the National Hockey Stadium," said Punjab Women Hockey Association (PWHA) secretary Rahat Khan on Friday. "We will be fielding two balanced sides in the event. I hope our teams will be well-balanced and try to attain good results,” she said and added: “We will be picking up the best available talent from the trials, which will be put in the short duration camp to fully prepare and warm up for the national junior premier hockey activity."–Staff Reporter

Ali faces Israr in Open Squash final

ISLAMABAD – Former Asian Individual Squash champion Syed Ali Mujtaba Bokhari ended Zahir Shah’s dream run in the 7th Parco Roshan Khan Open Squash Championship 2017 by beating Zahir 3-1 in the semifinals at RKJK Squash Complex, Fleet Club, Karachi on Friday. In the second semifinal, Israr Ahmed stunned second seed Ammad Fareed 3-1 to set final date with Ali. In the first semifinal, Ali though lost the first game 10-12, yet he bounced back and won the next three games 15-13, 11-9, 11-8 to book berth in the final. The second semifinal saw Israr outclassing seasoned player Ammad in all departments of the game. Israr won the first game 11-7, but lost the second 9-11, before winning the third 11-2 and fourth 11-9, to get place in the final where he will take on Ali today (Saturday) at 3:30.–Staff Reporter

Stoke snap up Zouma from Chelsea

LONDON - Stoke City have secured the signing of Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma on a season-long loan deal, they announced on Friday. The French centre-back is believed to have turned down a host of sides from around Europe, and has opted for the West Midlands club after completing a medical at the Potters' Clayton Wood training complex. "Kurt is undoubtedly one of the most talented young defenders in the game, so naturally his arrival will enhance our playing squad for the forthcoming campaign," beamed Stoke manager Mark Hughes. "He first caught my attention as a 17-year-old during his time at Saint-Etienne, and in fact, I actually tried to sign him at that point in his career, but whilst that deal never materialised I am delighted to finally get the opportunity to work with him now.–AFP