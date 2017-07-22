COLOMBO - Rangana Herath will lead Sri Lanka in the first Test against India after Dinesh Chandimal was admitted to hospital Friday with pneumonia, chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya said. "He (Chandimal) was down with flu, but today it got worse and he was taken to hospital," Jayasuriya told AFP. "He is down with pneumonia and will not be able to play the first Test starting on Wednesday." Jayasuriya said Chandimal's health would be monitored before a call is taken on his availability for the second Test.