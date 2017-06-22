LAHORE - The National cricket Selection Committee has announced the names of 27 players for a 10-week High Performance Camp commencing from July 3 to September 9 here at the National Cricket Academy.

The camp has been organized keeping in view the future commitments of Pakistan cricket team where the players would train under the supervision of NCA Coaches, said a spokeswoman of Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday. The selected players are advised to report at NCA on July 2 except for Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan who will join the program in the 3rd week.

Following are the names players for the camp: Sami Aslam, Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Sahibzada Farhan(openers), Umar Amin, Haris Sohail, Usman Salahuddin, Asif Zakir, Umar Akmal (middle order batsmen), Usman Shinwari, Sameen Gul, M Irfan, Mir Hamza, Ruman Raees (fast bowlers), M Asghar, Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif, M Irfan, Usama Mir (spinners), Amir Yamin, Fahim Ashraf, Ammad Butt, Hussain Talat (fast bowling all-rounders), M Nawaz, Agha Salman(wicketkeepers), M Rizwan and M Hassan(spin bowling all-rounders).